Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design shown of on video

The video below gives us a look at the design of the rear of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, it apparently features the actual back panel for the handset.

We have been hearing rumors about the new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone for some time, we are expecting the device to launch in January 2022 at CES.

The handset is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor or a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor depending on the region, it will apparently come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The new Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will come with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there will be a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Rumors have suggested that it will go on sale on the 11th of January, this could be the correct date as CES 2022 takes place between the 5th and 8th of January. As soon as we get some more details on the exact launch date of the device, we will let you know.

Source Concept Creator, Sammobile

