Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G now available to buy

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was made official at CES this week, the handset officially goes on sale on the 11th of January and it is available to pre-order.

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone is now available to buy in some countries in some online stores in Europe. The handset starts at €749 in Europe and £699 in the UK.

As a reminder, the new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage options. These include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus Android 12.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, it also features Wireless PowerShare.

Other specifications on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE include a range of cameras, on the back of the device there are three cameras which include a 12megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto cameras. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

Source GSM Arena

