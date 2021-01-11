Samsung Galaxy S21 65W charger leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 range of smartphones are going to be made official this week and now a new 65W charger for the handsets has been leaked.

The picture below shows a new 65W charger for the new Galaxy S21 flagship smartphones, the current S20 range of devices support 45W charging.

We are expecting to see three new flagships this week, the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

All three handsets will come with the latest Samsung Exynos flagship processor or the new Qualcomm flagship processor, depending on region.

We are also expecting to see upgraded cameras and more RAM on all three devices when compared to the previous models. Samsung are holding a press event for the handsets this Thursday the 14th of January, we will have full details on the devices then.

