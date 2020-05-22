Samsung Galaxy S20 update brings camera improvements and more

Samsung has released a new software update for it Galaxy 20 range of smartphones, the update brings some improvements to the camera and more.

This update also comes with Google’s security patch for the month of may, that fixes a range of vulnerabilities in their Android OS, it may also include some security updates from Samsung.

The software update for the Galaxy S20 range of device is designed to improve camera quality, specifically when you move the camera towards an object, the auto focus feature will work faster than before.

There are also a number of other improvements to the camera, plus updates for the fingerprint sensor and also for sound quality. The latest software update is now available for the Galaxy S20 range of handsets, you can install it from the settings menu on your device.

Source Tizen Help

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals