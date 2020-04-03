Samsung Galaxy S20 camera update rolling out internationally

Samsung recently released a new software update for their Galaxy S20 range of smartphones that brought some improvements to the camera on the devices.

The update was released in Hong Kong at first and then South Korea and now it looks like it i being rolled out internationally.

The software update is available for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra and it comes with the built number G98xFXXU1ATCT.

As well as a range of improvements for the camera the update also comes with Google’s security patch for their Android OS for the month of April. You can install the update on your device by going to Settings > Software update.

Source Sammobile

