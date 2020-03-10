Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets a new promo video

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung’s top flagship smartphone in its S20 range, the handset comes with some amazing specification.

Samsung has released a new promo video for the handset which you can see below, the handsets launched worldwide last week.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 865 and up to a massive 16GB of RAM, it also comes with a massive 108 megapixel camera, a 48 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a ToF camera, it comes with Android 10 and a 6.9 inch display with a QHD+ resolution and more.

Source Samsung / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals