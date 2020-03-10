Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets a new promo video

By

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung’s top flagship smartphone in its S20 range, the handset comes with some amazing specification.

Samsung has released a new promo video for the handset which you can see below, the handsets launched worldwide last week.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 865 and up to a massive 16GB of RAM, it also comes with a massive 108 megapixel camera, a 48 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a ToF camera, it comes with Android 10 and a 6.9 inch display with a QHD+ resolution and more.

Source Samsung / YouTube

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals