Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite listed on Samsung’s website

We know lots about the new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition but we have not heard much about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite recently and now the device has been listed on Samsung’s website.

The Fan edition version of the handset is expected some time in October and it is possible that we could see the Galaxy S20 Lite around the same time.

The Galaxy S20 Lite will be a lower specification version of the Galaxy S20, exactly what specifications the handset will come with is not known as yet.

As soon as we get some more information on when the new Galaxy S20 Lite smartphone will launch and also its specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source Venkatesh Babu.G/Twitter

