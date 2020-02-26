Samsung Galaxy S20 data security chip to be available in other companies devices

The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a new data security chip and now Samsung has announced that it will be making this new chip available to other smartphone manufacturers.

The new Samsung S3K250AF-based SE chip comes with advanced hardware protection and dedicated software protection.

“Strong security measures have become a crucial feature in today’s smart devices as they evolve into essential tools that hold the key to our personal data connected to various services such as the cloud and financial transactions,” said Dongho Shin, senior vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung has a long and proven history in security solutions such as smart card ICs, IoT processors and other semiconductor products that require robust security. Our new turnkey SE solution for mobile devices will not only keep user data safer on the go but also enable new mobile applications that will broaden and enrich our everyday lives.”

From checking emails and making online payments to replacing house keys and airplane tickets, smart devices continue to offer more applications that enforce stronger security requirements. Samsung’s new turnkey solution is a dedicated tamper-resistant strongbox that securely stores users’ confidential and cryptographic data such as pin numbers, passwords and even crypto-currency credentials separate from the typical mobile memory such as embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS).

You can find out more information about the new Samsung S3K250AF-based SE security chip for smartphones at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals