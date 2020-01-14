Samsung Galaxy S20 camera specifications leaked

There will be a number of models in the Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones and now it looks like we have some information on the various cameras the handsets will come with.

There have been rumors of a 108 megapixel camera and this will be available on one model of the handset, the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a 108 megapixel camera, a 48 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a TOF camera.

The Galaxy S20+ will come with a 12 megapixel camera, a 64 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a TOF camera. The Galaxy S20 will apparently come with a 12 megapixel camera, a 64 megapixel camera and a 12 megapixel camera, this information was provide by Ice Universe on Twitter, they were also confirmed by Max Weinbach from the XDA Developers.

Samsung are holding a press event on the 11th of February where they will make the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones official, we are also expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at the event.

Source GSM Arena

