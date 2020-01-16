Samsung Galaxy S20 appears in benchmarks again

The top model of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 will come with 16GB of RAM and we had also heard that all other models of the handset would come with 12GB of RAM.

We previously saw some benchmarks of the Galaxy S20 and now the handset has appeared again on Geekbench.

The previous device was listed with the model number SM-G986U and this new device is listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-G981U.

This device is also listed with 12GB of RAM and Android 10 plus the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor, there will also be other version of the handset with the new Samsung Exynos processor.

We recently saw a video of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 and also learned details about the handsets cameras, the top model will come with a 108 megapixel camera, a 48 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a TOF camera.

Samsung are holding a press event on the 11th of February and we will get to find out more details about the new Galaxy S20 range of devices at this event.

Source Wccftech

