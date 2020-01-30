Android 10 lands on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on T-Mobile

Good news for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on T-Mobile as they have released the Android 10 software update for the handset.

The Galaxy S10 5G on T-Mobile also gets the One UI 2.0 update as part of the update and it come with the software version G977TUVU3BSL5.

The update was released on the 27th of January so it should be available for your handset on T-Mobile as of now, the update is available as an over the air update.

You can check to see if the update is available for your device by going to Settings > Software update on your handset. The update brings a wide range of new features to the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on T-Mobile.

Source Sammobile

