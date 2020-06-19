Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra shown off on video

It looks like we may have a possible video of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone, the video was apparently posted online by Ice Universe.

It looks like we also have some more details on the handsets specifications, the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ mobile processor.

The handset will also come with a QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, the display will be a 120Hz display.

We are expecting Samsung to launch their new Galaxy Note 20 range of smartphones at a press event in August. The Samsung Unpacked event will be an online only event and it is rumored to take place on the 5th of August 2020.

Source Ice Universe, Myfixguide

