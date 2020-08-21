Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and other new Galaxy devices launch in the UK

Samsung has announced that its new Galaxy Note 20 range of smartphones and it other new Galaxy devices have gone on sale in the UK from today.

The range includes the new Galaxy Note 20 smartphones, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets, The Galaxy Watch 3 and the new Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd has announced that its new range of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra 5G, are now on general sale and available to purchase through Samsung channels, nationwide Samsung Experience Stores and selected partners.

The impressive new Galaxy range also includes the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live, which all seamlessly integrate to provide an unrivaled connected experience.

