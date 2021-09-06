Samsung Galaxy M22 expected to launch soon

We saw some press renders of the new Samsung Galaxy M22 smartphone back in July and now it looks like the handset could be launching soon.

Samsung has put some support pages like for the Galaxy M22 handset on their Malaysian and Singaporean websites. The pages did not list any pf the specifications on the new device.

We previously heard that the Galaxy M22 would come with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 4GB of RAM ans 128GB of storage. If you need some extra storage it will also feature a microSD card slot which will support up to a 1TB card.

The handset will come with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display that will have a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It will also come with Android 11 and a range of camera which will include four on the back and a single Selfie camera on the front.

The front camera on the Galaxy M22 will be a 13 megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

As yet we do not have any details on when the new Samsung Galaxy M22 smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals