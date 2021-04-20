Samsung Galaxy M12 launched in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone is now available in the UK, the device comes with a 6.5 inch 90Hz display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device features a Samsung Exynos 850 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built in storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage that will take up to a 1TB card.

The Galaxy M12 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging, it also features an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will come in a choice of Light Blue, Green and Black and it will be available for £159 in the UK from the 30th of April.

“Since its launch in 2019, the Samsung Galaxy M series has been designed to keep customers’ needs at the core”, said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice-President of Samsung UK & Ireland. “The newest addition to this series, Samsung Galaxy M12, is packed with exceptional features, including the incredible 5,000mAh battery coupled with adaptive fast charging technology to deliver extended battery life. The Samsung Galaxy M12 will truly set the benchmark for a powerful experience in this price bracket”.

Source Samsung

