Samsung Galaxy Fold lands in Brazil this week

Whilst we are waiting for the Galaxy Fold 2 to be announced Samsung is launching their original Galaxy Fold smartphone in Brazil.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will go on sale in Brazil on the 22nd of January and the handset will cost R$ 12,999 which is about $3,107 at the current exchange rate, that’s quite a lot for a smartphone.

As a reminder the device comes with a a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile processor and up to 12GB of RAM.

It also features a 7.3 inch folding AMOLED display there is also a secondary display which measures 4.6 inches.

We are waiting for its successor to launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, that handset is coming at Mobile World Congress next month.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals