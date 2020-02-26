Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs Apple AirPods vs Galaxy Buds (Video)

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy S20 range of smartphones, at the same time the launched some new wireless headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

Now we have a video from Unbox Therapy that gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+, plus the Apple AirPods and the previous version of the Galaxy Buds.

The updated Galaxy Buds come with AKG sound and the have a larger battery than the Galaxy Buds, the headphones are designed to give you up to 11 hours of usage. The battery case will also give you up to another 11 hours of usage.

The new headphones also come with wireless charging and they can be charged wirelessly with the new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone by placing it on the back.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

