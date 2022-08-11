Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official

Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones.

The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.

The new Galaxy Buds2 Pro offer the most immersive audio experiences so far within the Galaxy Buds portfolio. For music lovers, the new earbuds provide the perfect way to experience your favorite albums, with their high-dynamic range and crystal-clear sound resolution now in wireless Hi-Fi 24bit Audio, allowing you to hear even the quietest melodies or the most nuanced harmonies.

What’s more, intelligent 360 Audio lets you experience your favorite concert on YouTube as if you’re there in the crowd thanks to the deeper, richer audio it provides in full surround sound to completely immerse you in the action.

Not only are Galaxy Buds2 Pro perfect for any music savant, they also serve as a seamless solution for business professionals and students who need the utmost focus at work or school. Thanks to powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), it is now easier than ever to stay productive and focused when working on your latest project.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

