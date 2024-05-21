Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge AI Laptop Launched

Samsung has once again pushed the boundaries of innovation with the introduction of the Galaxy Book4 Edge, a groundbreaking AI-driven laptop that promises to transform the way users interact with their devices. This next-generation AI PC is designed to amplify productivity and creativity, making it an indispensable tool for professionals and everyday users alike.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge boasts an impressive 45 TOPS NPU AI computing performance and hybrid AI integrations, creating an unparalleled hyperconnected mobile AI ecosystem. With its intelligent Snapdragon® X Elite processor, the laptop delivers 4x faster AI processing, ensuring seamless handling of complex AI tasks, from on-device learning to cloud-based processing.

Hybrid AI: The Best of Both Worlds

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book4 Edge is its hybrid AI approach, which allows users to benefit from AI features even when offline. This not only ensures top-notch security and privacy but also enables users to leverage the power of AI in various scenarios. The laptop’s AI capabilities are further enhanced by features like Galaxy AI1, Copilot+, and Recall, which make it easier than ever to manage tasks, search for documents, and interact with the device using natural language.

The hybrid AI system in the Galaxy Book4 Edge combines the best of both worlds: the speed and efficiency of on-device processing and the vast computational power of cloud-based AI. This approach ensures that users can enjoy the benefits of AI without compromising on privacy or performance.

Sleek Design and Eco-Friendly Materials

In addition to its innovative AI capabilities, the Galaxy Book4 Edge also boasts a premium build and sleek design. The laptop comes in two size options, 14-inch and 16-inch, both featuring an enhanced refined finish made from recycled materials like plastics, glass, and aluminum. This eco-friendly approach demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to sustainability without compromising on style or durability.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge’s display is equally impressive, featuring a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 10-point multi-touch touchscreen and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures that users can enjoy stunning visuals and smooth, responsive interactions with their device.

Uncompromising Performance and Security

Under the hood, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon® X Elite processor, which not only delivers exceptional AI performance but also ensures smooth, efficient operation across all tasks. The laptop also boasts an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours of video playback, along with Super-Fast Charging capabilities, ensuring that users can stay productive on the go.

Security is another key focus of the Galaxy Book4 Edge, with features like Samsung Knox and Microsoft Secured-core PC providing robust protection against cyber threats. The laptop’s AI capabilities also contribute to enhanced security, with features like Live Captions, Chat Assist, and Live Translate ensuring that users can communicate and collaborate safely and effectively.

The Future of AI-Driven Computing

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge represents a significant step forward in the evolution of AI-driven laptops. As AI continues to transform the tech landscape, devices like the Galaxy Book4 Edge will become increasingly important tools for professionals and everyday users alike.

With its unmatched AI capabilities, sleek design, and eco-friendly materials, the Galaxy Book4 Edge sets a new standard for what users can expect from their laptops. As the device becomes available in select markets starting June 18, 2024, it is poised to transform the way we work, create, and interact with our devices.

Source Samsung



