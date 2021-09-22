Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G gets official

Samsung has announced the latest device in its Galaxy Book range for the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G.

The new Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is equipped with Super AMOLED 13.3 inch display with a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by an Intel i5 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

There is also a 720p HD web camera and Sound by AKG with Dolby Atmos. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the power key.

The new Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G comes in one color Mystic Silver and it will retail for £1,349 in the UK.

“We have seen a really positive response to our latest computing range launched earlier this year” said Nick Porter, Vice-President of Product Management and Commercial Operations, Samsung UK & Ireland. “As travel, both home and abroad, gradually opens again, we believe now is the time to supercharge the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 with 5G connectivity to future-proof its experience and give greater flexibility to our customers on where they work or play”.

“Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G with Windows 11 provides a great array of features for mobile professionals or anyone who wants the flexibility to work from anywhere,” said Anjana Srinivasan, Director, Partner Sales, Microsoft UK. “With 5G, a Super AMOLED touch display, and Windows 11, customers are sure to experience productivity while staying close to what they love.”

Source Samsung

