Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G gets official

Samsung is launching a 5G version of its Galaxy Book Flex, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G and the device comes with the new 11th generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris X graphics.

It features a 13.3 inch display with a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1090 pixels and up to 16GB of RAm and 512GB of SSD storage.

Across the world, we’re being asked to adapt and change constantly, and it’s vital we have devices that move with us,” said Mincheol Lee, Corporate VP and Head of New Computing Biz Group at Samsung Electronics. “Thanks to our close collaboration with Intel, Galaxy Book Flex 5G provides users with a powerful performance, next-generation connectivity, effortless productivity and premium entertainment features, all in the form function of their choosing.”

There is also a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 720p front camera for video calls, it comes with AKG sound and a 69.7Wh battery.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals