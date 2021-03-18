Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Samsung Galaxy A72 gets official

By

Samsung Galaxy A72

Earlier we saw the new Galaxy A52 and A52 5G and Samsung has also launched another handset in the range, the Galaxy A72.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is equipped with an octa core processor and comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging an it features dual SIM card slots and a microSD card slot. It will be available in a choice of colors which include Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Source Samsung

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets