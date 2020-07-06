Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G smartphone appears at the FCC

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G smartphone could be launching soon as the handset has recently been spotted at the FCC.

The device with the model number SM-A716GV recently appeared at the FCC and it is rumored to come with a 6.7 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The new Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage there will also be a microSD card slot and the handset will come with a 4500 mAh battery. It will also come with a range of high end cameras.

This will include a 32 megapixel camera up front for video calls and Selfies, on the back there will be a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras will include a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth cameras.

As yet there are no details on when the new Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more information about the device we will let you know.

Source Myfixguide

