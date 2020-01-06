Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 smartphones revealed

Samsung has announced another two new smartphones at CES 2020, the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51.
These are the latest handsets in Samsung’s Galaxy A range and theu comes with some high end cameras and more.
With four top-of-the-range cameras, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 are built for capturing those moments in life that matter most. Featuring a main camera, Ultra Wide, Macro and Depth cameras, combined with intelligent features, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 allow you to capture almost anything you experience in clear detail and stunning scale.
Here are the key specifications:
|Galaxy A71
|Galaxy A51
|Display
|6.7-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400)
|6.5-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400)
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Infinity-O Display
|Infinity-O Display
|Camera
|Rear
|Main: 64MP, F1.8Depth: 5MP, F2.2
Macro: 5MP, F2.4
Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2
|Main: 48MP, F2.0Depth: 5MP, F2.2
Macro: 5MP, F2.4
Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2
|Front
|Selfie: 32MP, F2.2
|Selfie: 32MP, F2.2
|Body
|163.6 x 76.0 x 7.7mm / 179g
|158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm / 172g
|AP
|Octa Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz)
|Octa Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz)
|Memory
|6 RAM
|4 RAM
|128GB Internal Storage
|64 / 128GB Internal Storage
|Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB)
|Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB)
|SIM Card
|Dual SIM (3 slot)
|Dual SIM (3 slot)
|Battery
|4,500 mAh (typical), 25W Super-Fast Charging
|4,000 mAh (typical), 15W Fast Charging
|Biometric Authentications
|On-Screen Fingerprint, Face Recognition
|On-Screen Fingerprint, Face Recognition
|Color5
|Prism Crush Black / Silver
|Prism Crush Black / White
You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 over at Samsung at the link below.
