Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 smartphones revealed

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung has announced another two new smartphones at CES 2020, the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51.

These are the latest handsets in Samsung’s Galaxy A range and theu comes with some high end cameras and more.

Samsung Galaxy A51

With four top-of-the-range cameras, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 are built for capturing those moments in life that matter most. Featuring a main camera, Ultra Wide, Macro and Depth cameras, combined with intelligent features, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 allow you to capture almost anything you experience in clear detail and stunning scale.

Here are the key specifications:

Galaxy A71Galaxy A51
Display6.7-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400)6.5-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400)
Super AMOLEDSuper AMOLED
Infinity-O DisplayInfinity-O Display
CameraRearMain: 64MP, F1.8Depth: 5MP, F2.2

Macro: 5MP, F2.4

Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2

Main: 48MP, F2.0Depth: 5MP, F2.2

Macro: 5MP, F2.4

Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2

FrontSelfie: 32MP, F2.2Selfie: 32MP, F2.2
Body163.6 x 76.0 x 7.7mm / 179g158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm / 172g
APOcta Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz)Octa Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz)
Memory6 RAM4 RAM
128GB Internal Storage64 / 128GB Internal Storage
Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB)Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB)
SIM CardDual SIM (3 slot)Dual SIM (3 slot)
Battery4,500 mAh (typical), 25W Super-Fast Charging4,000 mAh (typical), 15W Fast Charging
Biometric AuthenticationsOn-Screen Fingerprint, Face RecognitionOn-Screen Fingerprint, Face Recognition
Color5Prism Crush Black / SilverPrism Crush Black / White

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

