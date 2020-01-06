Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 smartphones revealed

Samsung has announced another two new smartphones at CES 2020, the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51.

These are the latest handsets in Samsung’s Galaxy A range and theu comes with some high end cameras and more.

With four top-of-the-range cameras, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 are built for capturing those moments in life that matter most. Featuring a main camera, Ultra Wide, Macro and Depth cameras, combined with intelligent features, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 allow you to capture almost anything you experience in clear detail and stunning scale.

Here are the key specifications:

Galaxy A71 Galaxy A51 Display 6.7-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400) 6.5-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400) Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display Infinity-O Display Camera Rear Main: 64MP, F1.8Depth: 5MP, F2.2 Macro: 5MP, F2.4 Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2 Main: 48MP, F2.0Depth: 5MP, F2.2 Macro: 5MP, F2.4 Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2 Front Selfie: 32MP, F2.2 Selfie: 32MP, F2.2 Body 163.6 x 76.0 x 7.7mm / 179g 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm / 172g AP Octa Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz) Octa Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Memory 6 RAM 4 RAM 128GB Internal Storage 64 / 128GB Internal Storage Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB) Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB) SIM Card Dual SIM (3 slot) Dual SIM (3 slot) Battery 4,500 mAh (typical), 25W Super-Fast Charging 4,000 mAh (typical), 15W Fast Charging Biometric Authentications On-Screen Fingerprint, Face Recognition On-Screen Fingerprint, Face Recognition Color5 Prism Crush Black / Silver Prism Crush Black / White

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

