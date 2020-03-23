Samsung Galaxy A71 5G to feature Exynos 980 processor

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A71 5G for a while now and now we have some more details about the handset.

Samsung launched the 4G version of the device a while back and now the 5G versions has been spotted on TENAA with the model number SM-A7160.

The handset is listed with an Exynos 980 mobile processor and the device will come with a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage plus a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will come with Android 10 and One UI 2.0 plus a4370 mAh battery and a range of cameras. This will include a 64 megapixel primary camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there will be a 32 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies.

As yet there are no details on when Samsung will launch this new device, as soon as we get some more information about the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals