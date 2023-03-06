Samsung Galaxy A54 official case appears online

The Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone has not been official as yet, but the device is expected to launch on the 15th of March.

Now the official case for the Galaxy A54 smartphone has been listed on one of Samsung’s websites, which confirms that the handset should launch soon.

As well as the new Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone we are also expecting to see the new Galaxy A34 smartphone on the 15th of March as well.

As a reminder, the Galaxy A54 will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will also feature a Samsung Exynos processor and it will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. Those are the only specifications we know about the Galaxy A54 so far.

The Galaxy A34 is rumored to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and a choice of GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

This handset will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. We will have more details about both handsets on the 15th of March.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals