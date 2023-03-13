Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 get unboxed early (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 smartphones are launching this week, Samsung recently revealed that they will be announced on the 16th of March

Now it would appear that someone has to go their hands on the two new smartphones early, the device can be seen being unboxed in the video below.

We previously heard that the new Samsung Galaxy A54 would come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The device will feature a Samsung Exynos processor and it will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. Plus it will come with a range of cameras.

On the back, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the new Galaxy A54 5G, there will be a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

This handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 mobile processor and it will also come with a range of RAM and storage options. We will have full details on both handsets later this week.

Source TD Review, Android Police





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals