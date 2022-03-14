Samsung Galaxy A53 appears at another retailer ahead of launch

Samsung is holding a press conference for its new Galaxy A Series on the 17th of March, one device that will be announced is the new Samsung Galaxy A53.

Last week we heard that the handset was already for sale in Serbia and now it is also for sale at a retailer in Kenya, ahead of its official launch. The device is available to buy in Kenya for the equivalent of $400.

The listing has confirmed a number of specifications on the handset, the Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone will come with a 6.52-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with a Samsung Exynos 1200 mobile processor and it will also feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone will come with a range of cameras, there will be four cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the device, there will be a 32-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video chat. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera.

We will have full details on the new Galaxy A53 5G and the other handsets in the Galaxy A Series range on the 17th of March.

Source Gadgetsleo, GSM Arena

