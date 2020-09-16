Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications leaked

Samsung is getting ready to launch a successor to the Galaxy A51, the Samsung Galaxy A52 and some of the handsets specifications have been revealed.

The new Samsung Galaxy A52 is rumored to come with a rnage of high end cameras, this will include a 64 megapixel main camera.

The Galaxy A51 had a 48 megapixel main camera, the new Galau A52 will apparently feature a quad rear camera setup.

Those are the only specifications we know about the device so far, there are no details on the processor or RAM or what size display the handset will feature. As soon as we get some further information we will let you guys know.

Source Galaxy Club, Sammobile

