Samsung Galaxy A52 5G spotted on Google Play Console

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A52 4G and now the 5G handset has been spotted on the Google Play console.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was recently listed on the Google Play console with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor.

The handset is rumored to come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and it will feature a choice of different storage options, up to 256GB.

The Galaxy A52 5G was recently spotted at the FCC with a 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging, the device will also come with a 32 megapixel Selfie camera.

On the rear of the handset there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth camera. The handset is expected to launch some time next month.

Source Mysmartprice

Image Credit: Voice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals