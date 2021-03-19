Samsung Galaxy A52 5G lands on Vodafone

The new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is now available on a range of contracts with Vodafone in the UK, prices for the handset start at £42 per month with £29 up front.

The device is also available on a range off different unlimited contracts with the carrier, you can see some of the details on these below.

Vodafone Unlimited Max: £55 per month*** (£9 upfront cost). This plan gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology, such as live virtual reality, watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: £54 per month*** (£9 upfront cost). This plan offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: £50 per month*** (£9 upfront cost). This plan offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps and is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G over at Vodafone at the link below.

