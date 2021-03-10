Samsung Galaxy A52 5G gets unboxed ahead of launch (Video)

Samsung are holding a press event next week on the 17th of March, one device we are expecting to see at the event is the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

Now we get to have a look at the device in an unboxing video, Samsung has yet to make the device official.

As a reminder the handset will come with a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and a Snapdragon 750G processor.

The device will also feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot which will support 1TB cards.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will come with a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide, 5 megapixel macro and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

We will have full details about the new Galaxy A52 5G and also the new Galaxy A72 at Samsung’s press event next week.

Source Moboaesthetics, Sammobile

