Samsung Galaxy A52 5G gets 3C Certification

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for a while, the handset was leaked last month and now it has recently received it 3C certification.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was recently spotted with the model number SM-A5260 and we previously heard some specifications on the device.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it will come with four rear cameras including a 48 megapixel main camera.

As soon as we get some more details on the new Galaxy A52 5G, including a full list of specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source MyFixGuide

Source Voice

