Samsung Galaxy A52 5G appears at the FCC

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G recently appeared at TENAA and now the handset has turned up at the FCC which suggests it should launch soon.

The handset is listed at the FCC with ta 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging, the device is expected to launch some time soon.

The Galaxy A52 5G is rumored to come with a 6.46 inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and a 48 megapixel camera, these are the only details we know about the handset so far.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Galaxy A52 5G, including a full list of specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

Image Credit: Voice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals