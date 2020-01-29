Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has launched in India and the handset comes in a choice of colors which include Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush Pink.

The device retails for INR 23,999 in India and this is about $335 at the current exchange rate, the handset comes with a 6.5 inch Infinity O display that has a Full HD+ resolution.

The Galaxy A51 is powered by a a Samsung Exynos 9611, it also comes with either 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup with one 48 megapixel, one 12 megapixel and two 5 megapixel cameras.

Source GSM Arena

