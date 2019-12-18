Samsung Galaxy A51 expected to launch in India Soon

The Samsung Galaxy A51 was made official last week and now it looks like the device may be launching in India.

Samsung India has now put a support page live for the handset on their local website which suggests an imminent launch for the handset.

The device will come with a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The handset features a 6.5 inch display that will have a FHD+ resolution and it comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the rear of the device there is a four camera setup, this is made up of one 48 megapixel camera, one 12 megapixel camera and two 5 megapixel cameras. On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

We heard recently that the device would go on sale in Vietnam on the 27th of December of $350, so it could launch at a similar time in India.

Source GSM Arena

