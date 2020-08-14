Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW lands on Verizon Wireless

By

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW is now available from Verizon Wireless in the US and the handset retails for $550 with the carrier.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The device features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage, there is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

Other specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW include a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging, it also comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back there is a a 48 megapixel main camera, there is also a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth camera.

Source Verizon, GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals