Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW lands on Verizon Wireless

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW is now available from Verizon Wireless in the US and the handset retails for $550 with the carrier.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The device features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage, there is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

Other specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW include a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging, it also comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back there is a a 48 megapixel main camera, there is also a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth camera.

Source Verizon, GSM Arena

