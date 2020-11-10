Samsung Galaxy A42 5G lands on Vodafone

UK mobile carrier Vodafone is now offering the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphone on their network and the device is available on a range of their contracts.

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G start at £34 a month with £29 up front there are also a range of their unlimited plans available.

The new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is available with 6GB of data for £34 per month (£29 upfront cost). Alternatively, customers can purchase the device on one of Vodafone’s unlimited plans:

Vodafone Unlimited Max: £42 per month (£29 upfront cost). This plan gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the 5G network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology, such as live virtual reality, watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: £46 per month (£29 upfront cost). This plan offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: £51 per month (£29 upfront cost). This plan offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps and is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphone over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

