Samsung Galaxy A32 5G gets reviewed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone launched recently, the device comes with some decent specifications and it retails for €279 in Europe.
Now we get to find out more details about the device and some of its features in a new review video from Tech Spurt, lets find out what the device is like.
The Galaxy A32 5G comes with an octa core Dimensity 720 5G processor and 4GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.
The handset is equipped with a 6.5 inch display that has a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it features a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.
On the front of the handset there is a 13 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, the device also comes with Andorid 11 and One UI 3.0.
Source & Image Credit Tech Spurt
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.