Samsung Galaxy A32 5G gets NTBC certification

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone for some time and now the handset have received NTBC certification.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch display and it will be powered by a Dimensity 720 mobile processor and will come with 4GB of RAM.

There will be a range of cameras on the back and the main one will come with 48 megapixels, on the front of the device it will feature a water drop Selfie camera.

The device will come in a choice of four colors, white, black, blue and purple as can be seen in the photo above, as yet we do not have any details on when it will be made official.

Source GSM Arena

