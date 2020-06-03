Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India tomorrow

The Samsung Galaxy A31 will go in sale in India tomorrow, the handset is expected to retail for INR 23,000, although the exact pricing has not been revealed.

The handset will be sold through Flipkart in India and the device comes with a a 6.4 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Galaxy A31 is powered by a octa core 2GHz processor and it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB of 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot which can take up to a 512GB card.

For cameras the handset features a front facing 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, an ultrawide 8 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera. The handset comes with Android 10 and it features a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals