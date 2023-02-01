Samsung Galaxy A24 spotted at the FCC

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy A24 is getting closer to launch as the handset was recently spotted at the FCC. The device previously appeared in some benchmarks last month.

The handset was listed at the FCC with the model number SM-A245M/DSN and the device is rumored to come with a MediaTek Helio G99 mobile processor the device is also listed with 4GB of RAM.

The handset will also come with a range of cameras, there will apparently be a 50-megapixel main camera on the back and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The device will replace the Galaxy A23 which came with an octa-core processor and a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, so this new model may have additional RAM options.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 also featured a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there was an 8-megapixel camera.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone, as soon as we get some more details on the handset, we will let you know, we are expecting it to be made official soon.

Source Mysmartprice, Sammobile





