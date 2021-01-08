Samsung Galaxy A12 lands on Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is now available on their network in the UK, prices for the handset start at £34 a month with no up front cost on their unlimited plans.

The re are a number of different plans available for the Galaxy A12 and you can see some of these plans below.

Here are some of the unlimited plans:

Vodafone Unlimited Max: £43 per month (no upfront cost). This plan gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It’s perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology, such as virtual reality, watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super-quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: £38 per month (no upfront cost). This plan offers speeds of up to 10Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video-stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: £34 per month (no upfront cost). This plan offers speeds of up to 2Mbps and is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone over at Vodafone at the link below.

