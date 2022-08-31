Samsung Discover Event starts 12th September

Samsung has announced that their Samsung Discover event will take place between the 12th and 18th of September.

Samsung will be offering a range of deals on their products during the event, if you are looking for a new Samsung device, the event may be the time to get one.

This Fall, Samsung is back with BRAND NEW features that give consumers exciting deals on products that seamlessly connect their life and also make a positive impact on the environment. Discover Samsung is our way to help people bring these connected experiences to life with exciting deals on popular products, including mobile, consumer electronics and home appliances.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Discover Event over at Samsung’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out what deals will be available.

Source Samsung

