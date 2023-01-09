Samsung C-Lab technology showcased at CES

Samsung has been showing off its C-Lab technology at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, with an exhibition zone dedicated to its C-Lab.

The Samsung C-Lab has been developing a range of technology in various fields, this includes health care, education, and more.

Samsung has been operating its in-house startup fostering program C-Lab Inside since 2012 in order to lead the development of innovative technologies based on creative ideas and the spirit of stepping up to challenges. Out of the projects being fostered within the company, the ones on show at CES this year have been particularly recognized for their innovation, global marketability and overall completeness.

“Most injuries sustained while running come from incorrect posture,” said Donghoon Kang, Creative Leader of Meta-Running, one of the in-house startups on show garnering a lot of attention from visitors to the exhibition. “We feel that harnessing the metaverse and AI technologies can help people run in a healthier and safer manner,” elaborated Kang on where the inspiration came from for this metaverse-powered running project.

Meta-Running can be used with just a mobile device, removing the need for an additional sensor. When a user actually runs, AI technologies will utilize the mobile device’s camera to recognize the user’s body, representing their movements via an avatar in the metaverse. The technologies then analyze their posture and immediately inform them of any changes they should make. Following their run, the user is then provided with a summary of their running postures across each part of their body, as well as a guide on how to correct any wrong posture. As a result, users can work on addressing their posture, muscle strength and any over-pacing issues — three of the main causes of injuries in running.

You can find out more details about Samsung C-Lab and the range of technology it is developing over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

