Samsung Bespoke Studio is a virtual showroom for home products

Samsung has announced its new Bespoke Studio, this is a new virtual studio where you can explore all of the company’s Bespoke home products.

The Samsung Bespoke Studio will let you check out Samsung’s range of Bespoke products in a virtual showroom to give you an idea on how these products will fit into your home.

Understanding that interior design is a passion point for many Bespoke users, Bespoke Studio is an all-new way for users in any part of the world to come together and share their passion virtually. Visitors to Bespoke Studio will be able to enjoy the full gamut of the user-centric showroom experience – right from their devices.

Starting from Bespoke Studio’s Virtual Showroom page, users are able to go on a virtual journey through a true-to-life Bespoke showroom. Not only are products organized in ways that provide a true taste of how Bespoke appliances work in different environments, but users can also easily interact with products to learn more, and even connect to a live assistant to ask questions.

Once they are satisfied with their choice, users can easily move through to the Configurator page, which grants complete customization over the product selected so that each user can be sure that their Bespoke device is unique to their tastes. What’s more, once the user has customized their device exactly to their preferences, they can then directly purchase that product online through Bespoke Studio.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Bespoke Studio over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals