Samsung BESPOKE refrigerator launching in more countries

Samsung has announced that it is launching its Samsung BESPOKE customizable refrigerator to more countries.

The device was launched last year and now Samsung intends to launch it in the US this year and it will be available with a range of options. Samsung will be showing the device off at CES 2021 next week.

Samsung Electronics today announced that its BESPOKE refrigerator will be available in the U.S. this year. To be unveiled for the first time at CES 2021, the BESPOKE lineup will include an all-new 4-Door Flex format that has sleek lines and a contemporary flat-panel design with recessed handles, blending seamlessly into existing kitchens for various lifestyles. The 4-Door Flex also features a new Beverage Center™ and an improved Flex Zone. The lineup will also include Column and Bottom Mount Freezer formats, allowing for modular configurations that can grow to fit each household’s unique needs.

BESPOKE refrigerators offer a dynamic mix of design options, with eight unique colors and glass or steel finishes. Color options include Grey Glass, Sky Blue Glass, Navy Steel, Champagne Steel, Matte Black Steel, Navy Glass, White Glass, and Rose Pink Glass.

