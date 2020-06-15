Samsung Bespoke customizable refrigerator launches globally

Samsung has announced that it is launching its Bespoke customizable refrigerator globally, the device previously launched in China.

There are three models of the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator and they all come with a range of customizable options.

The Bespoke refrigerator ushers in a new era of customizable home appliances, underlining Samsung’s dedication to creating products that truly reflect evolving consumer lifestyles. Customizable according to user preference, Bespoke allows consumers to tailor their own configurations by material, color, and module to match various lifestyles and interior design concepts.

“Samsung is creating new kitchen innovations with Bespoke by catering to individual preferences across a wide spectrum of consumer lifestyles,” said Eugene Chung, Vice President of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to offer consumers around the world the opportunity to satisfy their lifestyle needs through our aspirational Bespoke refrigerator.”

You can find out more details about the Samsung Bespoke customizable refrigerator over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

