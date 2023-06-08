Samsung Bespoke Jet AI vacuum cleaner launched globally

Samsung has announced the global launch of the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI vacuum cleaner, and the device will come in a choice of either 250W or 280W models and there are two color options.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI vacuum will be available in Satin Black and Satin Greige. The device is now available to order from various countries, including Europe, the USA, and Australia.

“The Bespoke Jet™ AI is designed for every lifestyle thanks to its world-class suction power and AI-based cleaning services capable of automatically optimizing to each environment,” said Junwha Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of the Customer Experience Team of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the Bespoke Jet™ AI, Samsung is delivering an intelligent cordless stick vacuum that empowers users to undertake their lifestyles in premium fashion.”

The Bespoke Jet™ AI features the powerful HexaJet Motor which, with up to 280W of suction power and a maximum consumption power of 730W, makes it Samsung’s most powerful vacuum motor to date. This ultra lightweight motor, weighing in at only 150g, provides a comfortable cleaning experience while still providing a 25% increase in suction power compared to the previous model,5 as well as a motor efficiency of 52%.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Bespoke Jet AI vacuum cleaner over at Samsung’s website at the link below, pricing will vary by individual country.

Source Samsung



