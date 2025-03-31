Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra: The Cordless Vacuum That Redefines Power

Samsung has introduced the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, a groundbreaking addition to the world of home cleaning appliances. Touted as the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaner, this innovative device delivers an impressive suction power of up to 400W, making it capable of tackling even the most challenging cleaning tasks. At the heart of this performance is the HexaJet Motor, which features a unique hexagonal stator structure and advanced airflow technology to maximize efficiency. The motor’s design allows for increased power output while maintaining a compact size, ensuring that the vacuum remains lightweight and easy to maneuver. With a runtime of up to 100 minutes on a single charge in Min mode, users can clean their entire home without interruptions, eliminating the need for frequent battery changes or cord management.

Smarter Cleaning with AI Cleaning Mode 2.0

The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra takes cleaning intelligence to the next level with its upgraded AI Cleaning Mode 2.0. By analyzing brush load and vacuuming air pressure, the vacuum can automatically adjust its performance to suit six different cleaning environments. Whether you’re dealing with carpets, hard floors, or corners, the vacuum optimizes suction power and brush speed for maximum efficiency. This smart feature not only enhances cleaning performance but also reduces battery consumption by 21%, ensuring a longer-lasting and more effective cleaning experience. The AI Cleaning Mode 2.0 uses advanced sensors and algorithms to detect surface types and adjust settings accordingly, taking the guesswork out of cleaning and allowing users to focus on other tasks.

Advanced HEPA Filtration for Cleaner Air

Samsung has equipped the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra with a Multi-layered HEPA Filtration System that captures 99.999% of fine dust particles, including those as small as 0.3µm. This ensures that the air expelled from the vacuum is clean and free from allergens, making it an excellent choice for households with allergy sufferers. The filtration system includes a cyclone, metal mesh grille filter, and HEPA filter, all working together to trap dust and improve indoor air quality. The cyclone technology separates larger particles from the airflow, while the metal mesh grille filter captures smaller particles. The HEPA filter then traps the remaining ultra-fine particles, ensuring that the expelled air is virtually free of pollutants. This advanced filtration system not only keeps your home clean but also contributes to a healthier living environment.

Versatile Cleaning Accessories for Every Surface

The Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra comes with a range of versatile cleaning accessories designed to tackle various surfaces and hard-to-reach areas. The vacuum includes a combination tool for both crevices and upholstery, a soft action brush for gentle cleaning on delicate surfaces, and a turbo action brush for deep cleaning carpets and removing pet hair. These accessories are easily interchangeable, allowing users to switch between them quickly and efficiently. The vacuum also features a flexible crevice tool that bends up to 90 degrees, making it easy to clean under furniture and in tight spaces without straining your back. With these versatile accessories, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra ensures that no surface or corner is left untouched, providing a thorough and comprehensive cleaning experience.

Sleek and Customizable Design

In addition to its powerful performance and smart features, the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra features a sleek and customizable design. The vacuum comes in a range of stylish colors and finishes, allowing users to choose a look that complements their home decor. The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to store and maneuver, while the ergonomic handle ensures comfortable use during extended cleaning sessions. The vacuum also features a digital display that shows the current cleaning mode, battery level, and any maintenance alerts, keeping users informed and in control. With its combination of style and functionality, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra seamlessly integrates into any modern home.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is now available globally, with pricing varying by region. Customers can choose from a range of stylish, customizable designs to match their home decor. For those looking to invest in a high-performance, intelligent cleaning solution, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra offers exceptional value for its advanced features and innovative technology. The vacuum’s powerful suction, smart AI Cleaning Mode 2.0, advanced HEPA filtration, and versatile accessories make it a compelling choice for homeowners seeking a comprehensive and efficient cleaning experience.

Specifications

Suction Power: Up to 400W

Up to 400W Motor: HexaJet Motor with hexagonal stator structure

HexaJet Motor with hexagonal stator structure Runtime: Up to 100 minutes in Min mode

Up to 100 minutes in Min mode AI Cleaning Mode 2.0: Automatically adjusts performance for six cleaning environments

Automatically adjusts performance for six cleaning environments Filtration System: Multi-layered HEPA Filtration capturing 99.999% of fine dust

Multi-layered HEPA Filtration capturing 99.999% of fine dust Dust Particle Capture: As small as 0.3µm

